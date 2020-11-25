Softball star signs letter of intent with Wingate University

Photo courtesy of Union Academy

MONROE – Savanna Brooks became Union Academy’s first official signee for the Class of 2021 when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Wingate University.

The three-sport varsity athlete verbally committed to Wingate her sophomore year. Even with a coaching change at the university, she remained committed to playing for the Bulldogs.

Savanna’s junior season ended after just one game due to COVID-19, but her batting average of .719, eight home runs, 53 RBIs and .772 on base percentage in 31 games and 91 at bats in her freshman and sophomore years were more than enough to showcase her skills.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity that God has given me,” Savanna said. “Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for all your support.”

Her efforts have earned her recognition as an All-Conference and All-State player as well as numerous Union Academy accolades such as MVP and the coveted Cardinal Award.

Off the field, Savanna is a straight-A student in the classroom and volunteers at her church, Union Athletic Association, and Pearls Boutique.

“Savanna is a great student-athlete who excels both on the playing field as well as in the classroom and who displays the highest level of character every day,” Coach Crystal Trull said. “She is a driven and dedicated athlete that will be missed. She is a leader, who works hard at everything she does.”