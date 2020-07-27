Coppin selected to United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team

MONROE – Union Academy goalkeeper Chiara Coppin has been selected to the United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-America Team as one of the nation’s best on the field and in the classroom for 2019-20.

She has been invited to attend the annual United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony in January 2021 in Anaheim, California.

Coppin, a 2020 UA graduate, had her final season cut short due to schools moving to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Coppin’s impact in previous seasons and the four games the team played before athletics ended was enough to put her in school and NCHSAA record books.

Coppin earned recognition as an All-State player, two-time All-Conference and All-Region player, and the PAC goalkeeper of the year. In her UA career, she recorded 217 saves and holds the NCHSAA record with 57 shutouts.

She helped lead her team to back-to-back NCHSAA state championships in 2018 and 2019 and UA’s first team championship. The girls’ soccer team’s record over the last four years was 73-3-2 with a win streak of 48 games.

Coppin signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer and academic career at UNC Pembroke.