Weddington student-athletes dominate GPA recognition

CHAPEL HILL – Several athletic teams at Weddington High School earned recognition through the NCHSAA Scholar Athlete Program.

Teams needed a combined unweighted grade point average of 3.1 or higher during their semester of competition.

The NCHSAA will present a plaque and $250 to the top team in each sport, based on unweighted team GPA. The association also provides a cash award to second ($150) and third ($100) place teams.

Weddington placed first in football, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and wresting; second in boys indoor track, girls indoor track, boys outdoor track, girls outdoor track, boys soccer and boys tennis; and third in boys basketball, girls basketball, cheerleading and girls tennis.

Union Academy was third in girls cross country and boys swimming. Central Academy was first in girls tennis and third in boys tennis.

The recognition was for teams in spring 2019 and fall/winter 2019-20.