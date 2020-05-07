Weddington football star Shipley picks Clemson as college destination

WEDDINGTON – Weddington High School junior running back Will Shipley has committed to playing college football for national powerhouse Clemson Tigers.
Shipley was not only named an all-American player but also the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.
Shipley has drawn comparisons to Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey for his athleticism.
I AM ANNOUNCING MY COMMITMENT TO….. #TYG🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8yNzXqxJxW
— Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) May 5, 2020
Lots of hard work and victories these past 3 years! Couldn’t have asked for a better teammate and friend. Congratulations on your commitment! Keep pushing yourself and great things will come. Carry on the tradition of excellence next year at the dub 🧡@willshipley2021 pic.twitter.com/I7da5zdG1F
— Alec Mock (@alec_mock) May 5, 2020
Five-star RB commit Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) is going to look sharp in a Clemson uniform 👀🔥
Will he be the next great running back to wear No. 9 for @ClemsonFB? pic.twitter.com/PZDNb6sipa
— Clemson Uniform Tracker (@ClemsonUniforms) May 5, 2020
Clemson may have just gotten the next Christian McCaffrey.
Shipley: 5’11” 198 lbs
CMC: 6’0” 195 lbs
40-yard Dash –
Shipley: 4.46
CMC: 4.48
Shuttle –
Shipley: 4.21
CMC: 4.22
Vertical Jump –
Shipley: 36.3
CMC: 37.5 pic.twitter.com/K8qXybL4SD
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) May 5, 2020
If this pandemic didnt happen and Shipley could have visited for his official then ND gets him. This was a big advantage for Clemson with him being in their backyard. Big loss for ND but an even bigger loss for Shipley. On to the next. #GoIrish ☘☘
— Bryton MacPherson (@IrishHoosier17) May 5, 2020
Feeling very Shipley today
— Clemson Vs Everbody (@ClemsonSPEED) May 5, 2020
We lost out on Will Shipley. pic.twitter.com/mnxbLKaupi
— (•_•)(•_•) (@comedy_motion) May 5, 2020
5-star APB Will Shipley commits to Clemson. Bringing sub 4.5 speed, natural pass-catching, & physicality to the Tigers: https://t.co/Yb5lj99phA
— Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) May 5, 2020
Five-star RB Will Shipley committed to Clemson, which is a huge blow to Notre Dame. The Irish realllllly wanted him.
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) May 5, 2020
Will Shipley has been roasting people at Rivals Camps since 2018, now he’s headed to Clemson.
Congrats on your commitment @willshipley2021 pic.twitter.com/XuLVVbBnbA
— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) May 5, 2020
Clemson just added a STUD in @willshipley2021
— Darryl Mcfadden jr (@Dj_Mcfadden11) May 5, 2020
Leave a Reply