Weddington football star Shipley picks Clemson as college destination

WEDDINGTON – Weddington High School junior running back Will Shipley has committed to playing college football for national powerhouse Clemson Tigers.

Shipley was not only named an all-American player but also the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.

Shipley has drawn comparisons to Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey for his athleticism.

Lots of hard work and victories these past 3 years! Couldn’t have asked for a better teammate and friend. Congratulations on your commitment! Keep pushing yourself and great things will come. Carry on the tradition of excellence next year at the dub 🧡@willshipley2021 pic.twitter.com/I7da5zdG1F — Alec Mock (@alec_mock) May 5, 2020

Five-star RB commit Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) is going to look sharp in a Clemson uniform 👀🔥 Will he be the next great running back to wear No. 9 for @ClemsonFB? pic.twitter.com/PZDNb6sipa — Clemson Uniform Tracker (@ClemsonUniforms) May 5, 2020

Clemson may have just gotten the next Christian McCaffrey. Shipley: 5’11” 198 lbs

CMC: 6’0” 195 lbs 40-yard Dash –

Shipley: 4.46

CMC: 4.48 Shuttle –

Shipley: 4.21

CMC: 4.22 Vertical Jump –

Shipley: 36.3

CMC: 37.5 pic.twitter.com/K8qXybL4SD — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) May 5, 2020

If this pandemic didnt happen and Shipley could have visited for his official then ND gets him. This was a big advantage for Clemson with him being in their backyard. Big loss for ND but an even bigger loss for Shipley. On to the next. #GoIrish ☘☘ — Bryton MacPherson (@IrishHoosier17) May 5, 2020

Feeling very Shipley today — Clemson Vs Everbody (@ClemsonSPEED) May 5, 2020

We lost out on Will Shipley. pic.twitter.com/mnxbLKaupi — (•_•)(•_•) (@comedy_motion) May 5, 2020

5-star APB Will Shipley commits to Clemson. Bringing sub 4.5 speed, natural pass-catching, & physicality to the Tigers: https://t.co/Yb5lj99phA — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) May 5, 2020

Five-star RB Will Shipley committed to Clemson, which is a huge blow to Notre Dame. The Irish realllllly wanted him. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) May 5, 2020

Will Shipley has been roasting people at Rivals Camps since 2018, now he’s headed to Clemson. Congrats on your commitment @willshipley2021 pic.twitter.com/XuLVVbBnbA — Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) May 5, 2020