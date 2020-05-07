You are here: Home / Sports / Weddington football star Shipley picks Clemson as college destination

Weddington football star Shipley picks Clemson as college destination

by Leave a Comment

UCW file photo

WEDDINGTON – Weddington High School junior running back Will Shipley has committed to playing college football for national powerhouse Clemson Tigers.

Shipley was not only named an all-American player but also the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.

Shipley has drawn comparisons to Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey for his athleticism.

 

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *