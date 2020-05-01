High school sports call it quits over coronavirus

RALEIGH – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has canceled all remaining winter championships and spring sports in keeping with Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to close public schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

Commissioner Que Tucker said the decision was difficult for the NCHSAA’s staff and board of directors.

“We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision,” Tucker said. “However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.”

The NCHSAA Board of Directors was scheduled to meet this week about finalizing the state basketball playoffs, policies for summer activities and academic eligibility concerns for fall 2020

“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our State Basketball Championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” Tucker said. “Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a ‘W’ in the win column.”

The N.C. Independent Sports Athletic Association also announced the cancellation of its spring season on April 24. The NCISAA planned to contact athletic directors to discuss timelines to make decisions on fall sports.

“No matter how much we prepare ourselves, the reality is that these are disappointing times,” Executive Director Homar Ramirez said. “Our hope is that your community is healthy and safe and we look forward to making plans for the future.”

Porter Ridge soccer earns kudos

CHAPEL HILL – Porter Ridge High School’s boys and girls varsity soccer teams were among eight winners of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Commissioner’s Cup for community service in 2019-20.

The soccer teams have partnered with Hemby Bridge Elementary School. They’ve mentored elementary school students and organized a bi-annual soccer clinic.

Each winning program will receive a $1,000 stipend for their team or athletics program.