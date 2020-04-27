Carolina Panthers go on defensive in NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers received favorable reviews for focusing on defense during the 2020 NFL Draft. The Panthers used all seven draft picks on defensive players. Some fans wanted Carolina to select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the seventh pick. The Arizona Cardinals scooped up Simmons with the very next pick.

• Round 1, Pick 7: Derrick Brown, defensive tackle from Auburn

• Round 2, Pick 38: Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end from Penn State

• Round 2, Pick 64: Jeremy Chinn, safety from Southern Illinois

• Round 4, Pick 113: Troy Pride Jr., cornerback from Notre Dame

• Round 5, Pick 152: Kenny Robinson, safety from West Virginia

• Round 6, Pick 184: Bravvion Roy, defensive tackle from Baylor

• Round 7, Pick 221: Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, cornerback from FIU