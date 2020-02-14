Mavs boys, girls place second at 3A swim finals

WAXHAW – The Marvin Ridge boys swimming and diving team’s three-year run as NCHSAA 3A state champs came to an end Feb. 8 on a close-call second-place finish behind Chapel Hill. Charlotte Catholic dominated the girls field en route to their third straight crown, while the Mavs took second.

Marvin Ridge Girls

Charlotte Catholic dominated with 372 points, far ahead of runner-up Marvin Ridge (220.5). Weddington (204, third), Cuthbertson (190, fourth), Parkwood (30, T-17th) and Sun Valley (30, T-17th) followed.

Susan Mumoford took fourth in the 200 IM and was fourth in the 100 backstroke; Grace Wagner was fifth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 50 freestyle; AnnaBeth Scalise was fifth in the 100 backstroke; Meredith Blanton placed seventh in the 200 IM; and Lexi Calder was seventh in the 100 breaststroke

Marvin Ridge finished third in the 200 medley relay with Mumford, Gianna Reinhart, Calder and Madeline Tessin. The Mavs also took third in the 200 freestyle relay (Tessin, Wagner, Calder and Olivia Soniat) and were third in the 400 freestyle relay (Wagner, Tessin, Scalise and Mumford).

Marvin Ridge Boys

The Mavs (254 points) were just edged by Chapel Hill (266). Charlotte Catholic (213, 3rd), Weddington (86, 12th) and Sun Valley (14, 27th) followed.

Boyd Poelke was spectacular in his final meet at Marvin Ridge, winning the 50 freestyle by over a second and taking first in the 100 butterfly, winning that race by more than 1.5 seconds.

Poelke also teamed with Kian Constanine, Ryan Wilson and Ryan Schulken to place second in the 200 freestyle relay and later partnered with Nicholas Piscitelli, Constantine and Brayden Brewer to place second in the 400 freestyle relay.

Piscitelli placed fourth in the 200 IM and was fifth in the 100 breaststroke; Brewer finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and was sixth in the 100 butterfly; Ryan Banish was sixth in 1-meter diving; Ian McKinney was seventh in the 500 freestyle; and Luca Mangione placed eighth in 1-meter diving.

The Mavs were seventh in the 200 IM relay with Brayden Brewer, Nicholas Piscitelli, Nolan Lacjak and Ryan Schulken.