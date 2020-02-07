Marvin Ridge boys swim to 3A West title

The Marvin Ridge boys and Charlotte Catholic girls, both defending 3A state champions, each flexed their muscles as they swam to regional titles on Jan. 31

Charlotte Catholic’s Olivia Rhodes and Marvin Ridge’s Boyd Poelke both won a pair of individual gold medals and starred on winning relay teams to help spur the wins.

In the girls meet, Rhodes took first in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle to pace the Cougars, who also got a win in the 500 freestyle from Leyla Sleime.

The Cougar girls also won the 200 freestyle relay (Rhodes, Alina Stout, Abigail Parks and Kendra Johnson) and the 400 freestyle (Victoria Dichak, Stout, Madeline Menkhaus and Parks).

Cuthbertson won the 200 medley relay with Jordan Browning, Alison Thome, Avery Murray and Leah Sandock combining on the win.

Weddington’s Ashley Martinson claimed first in the 200 freestyle; Piedmont’s Ava Yandle won the 100 butterfly; Marvin Ridge’s Susan Mumford won the 100 backstroke and Parkwood’s Kaylee Hamblin took gold in the 100 breaststroke.

Overall, the Cougars finished with 458 points, which put them ahead of Marvin Ridge (321, seconds), Weddington (279, third), Cuthbertson (261, fourth), Parkwood (81, tied for seventh), Sun Valley (80, tied for ninth) and Piedmont (49, 13th).

North Carolina commit Poelke won the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and was joined in the winner’s circle by fellow Mav Ryan Wilson, who won the 100 freestyle.

Poelke, Wilson, Kian Constantine and Nicholas Piscitelli later teamed to take gold in the 200 freestyle relay

Charlotte Catholic boys placed second behind big swims from John Gehrig and Jack Meehan, who each won two events and were on a pair of regional championship relays.

Gehrig won the 200 and 400 freestyle while Meehan took first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.

The Cougars also won the 200 medley relay as Gehrig, Meehan, Clickner and Patrick Duffy swam to victory and the Cougars won the 400 freestyle relay with Gehrig, Meehan, Jude Denton and Bryson Mrzygod.

Marvin Ridge scored 417 points and was followed by Charlotte Catholic (289, second), Weddington (212, fourth), Sun Valley (43, 14th), Cuthbertson (41, 15th) and Piedmont (8, 25th).