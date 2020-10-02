Price: I’m working to fight for our children

To the esteemed residents of Union County:

After an article titled “UCPS Appoints Members to Diversity Committee” was published by the Union County Weekly on Friday, Sept. 11, I felt it necessary to provide a response.

This article misidentified me as another board member who recently resigned due to posting racially insensitive information to social media.

Though this material was posted by a former board member, I wanted to make clear that I was in no way associated with these posts.

As I had previously voted to approve the new UCPS diversity committee, I was saddened to see my name used in such a way. I believe racism has no place in our society or school system and I will continue to work for what is righteous and just. It has been an honor to serve as an At Large member of the Union County Public Schools Board of Education since March 2019. I have lived in Union County for over 20 years with my wife and two daughters. My oldest daughter graduated from Piedmont High in June of 2019 and currently attends East Carolina University. My youngest daughter is a current senior at Piedmont High. I have always strived to serve as an active parent in my children’s schools while making it a priority to lead by example and be an active member in our community. Following my faith and family, serving on the Board of Education has been of utmost importance to me since the moment I was sworn in. In addition to serving on the board, I am a member of the City of Monroe Safety Committee, working to ensure the safety of citizens of Monroe. I am also proud to have been a Monroe Rotary board member, Alliance for Children board member HealthQuest board member, and Union County Chamber of Commerce board member. Working to fight for our children’s right to a safe learning environment, I was appointed to the UCPS safety committee in early 2018 and currently serve on that committee today. This committee includes law enforcement members who discuss every aspect of ensuring safety for all 53 of our Union County Public Schools, along with their students, teachers and staff. It is because of my passion to serve our community, I was drawn to serve our Board of Education, composed of myself and eight other highly respected individuals.

During my tenure on the Board of Education, I have served on both the finance and policy committees where I advocate for all UCPS students, teachers and staff. My background, working as a banker, brings a unique skillset to the finance committee. I continue to push for complete transparency in all financial aspects of UCPS while understanding the nuances of a $450 million budget composed of three sources; federal, state and local. I continually advocate for increased funding at the state and local levels. As a member of the policy committee, I promote policies to ensure students and staff have the tools to be successful and that all students have equitable educational opportunities. In the 2019-20 school year, I, along with the majority of the board, supported numerical grades for UCPS seniors and in-person graduations. I believed our seniors needed their accomplishments recognized after years of hard work.

Before I conclude, I would like to thank the entirety of our staff as we navigate through this trying chapter together as Team UCPS. Your hard work, long hours and dedication to our students does not go unnoticed.

As I ask for your support and vote, when reelected, I will continue to advocate for all UCPS students and staff. Although we are living in unprecedented and trying times, I am confident in the resilience of our community and I look forward to continuing to serve our wonderful school system, looking towards greatness and working for what our students, teachers and staff deserve. In closing, I would appreciate your continued support by voting for me, Todd Price, for Union County Public Schools Board of Education on Nov. 3.

Respectfully,

Christian, husband, father and proud UCPS Board of Education member,

Todd F. Price