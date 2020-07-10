Verardo: President Trump is a patriot who cares about veterans

By Mike Verardo

President Trump has earned the support of American veterans because he is a true patriot who understands exactly how much this country means to those who serve.

It’s impossible to love American veterans if you don’t love American values or the American spirit. Throughout American history, millions of brave men and women have worn the uniform and risked their lives to protect our heritage, our liberty and our Constitution. Our great Republic is guarded by those who cherish the pillars of our civilization, and who proudly recognize the special role that America plays in the world.

Sadly, Joe Biden has demonstrated a stunning indifference to the American cause in recent weeks, refusing to call out the radical anarchists who are trying to dismantle our nation’s very founding.

Biden was silent when protesters defaced America’s greatest monuments in a demonstration of utter contempt toward the land we all call home. Biden was silent when supposedly “anti-fascist” rioters trashed the World War II memorial in Washington D.C. — a site commemorating America’s triumph over real fascism. Biden was silent when activists campaigned to remove the statues of our nation’s greatest heroes, including George Washington.

And Biden remains silent to this day.

Luckily, President Trump is the type of leader who understands what America is all about, and won’t shy away from defending it. During his Independence Day address at Mount Rushmore, he condemned the radical assault on American history, pledging to honor our country’s heroic past and preserve its bright future.

“The radical view of American history is a web of lies — all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted, and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition,” the President said, adding that the recent wave of protests and riots across the country “is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore.”

The President also recently signed an executive order to protect historical monuments and statues and prosecute those who attempt to desecrate or destroy them — a job that too many state and local authorities have failed to do.

Of course, President Trump’s recent actions are merely a continuation of his ongoing effort to safeguard American history and support our Armed Forces. Since 2017, his administration has successfully reformed the department of Veterans Affairs, improved veterans’ access to high-quality healthcare, rooting out corruption and inefficiency, and making a more dedicated effort to reduce the alarming rate of suicide among our nation’s veterans.

Last month, for instance, the President spearheaded the new Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End the National Tragedy of Suicide initiative, which creates new public health, community, and research programs to help veterans in need.

“My administration is marshaling every resource to stop the crisis of veteran suicide and protect our nation’s most treasured heroes,” President Trump said while unveiling the project. “They’ve been through so much, and it’s such a deep-seated problem.”

Throughout his time in office, Donald J. Trump has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure that those who have served this great country receive the respect and support they deserve. At the same time, he will always fight to protect our history from radicals who seek to bring about its demise.

Veterans like me will be proud to help re-elect this Commander-in-chief in November, and ensure that our nation is led by a genuine American patriot.

Michael Verardo was an Army infantryman with the 82nd Airborne (2-508th) and was combat wounded April 2010 in Afghanistan. An improvised explosive device (IED) blast took Michael’s left leg and much of his left arm. He also suffered a massive traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the blast and has undergone 100 surgeries. Michael lives with his wife and three daughters in Waxhaw.