Musicians should play at nursing homes

By Andrew Bartlett

I love music. In fact, I could play the piano before I could even read.

Before quarantine started, I would go to an assisted living home and play songs on a piano for them. This was eye-opening to me for many reasons. A lot of the people I met there had either dementia or just couldn’t remember much.

I met a woman who was very friendly while I was visiting the home. I told her my name had a conversation with her, but the next week when I came back, she didn’t remember who I was. Though she had forgotten me, when I played songs that were very popular and prominent during her childhood, she remembered almost every word.

For this reason, I think more people who can play music should play at retirement homes. Not only is it beneficial for the people listening, it is beneficial for the person playing the music.

Before I began playing music for them, I knew about dementia, but I had never really experienced it first hand and seen the severity of it.

By more and more people talking to and getting to know people with dementia, it will raise awareness, which is greatly needed.

Andrew Bartlett is a sophomore at Metrolina Christian Academy.