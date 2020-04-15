Vick: Need influencers? Follow Union County’s lead

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris raised some eyebrows when she mentioned the intent to hire social media influencers to spread the word about staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

It didn’t bother me, but a lot of people just cringe at the thought of influencers. They just don’t like to keep up with the Kardashians.

FOX 46 Charlotte has since reported the county has found some influencers willing to spread public health messaging at no expense to the county.

I think Mecklenburg County should look at what Union County is doing on social media. They are introducing followers to regular folks in the community who happen to be vulnerable to COVID-19, such as Virginia from Indian Trail who has congenital heart disease or Jessica from Waxhaw with a mom who is a cancer survivor.

The campaign promotes the idea of empathy.