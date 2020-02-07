Vick: Waxhaw commissioners are thorough with policy

Waxhaw commissioners will make a lot of big decisions over the next couple of years, including the hiring of a new town manager. So I was a little taken aback by one particular decision made at the Jan. 28 meeting.

Commissioners approved a seating policy. They have granted the mayor the power to decide where commissioners sit around the dais. Mayor Ron Pappas, with great power, comes great responsibility. Choose wisely.

Mayor Pro Tem Brenda McMillon introduced the policy, noting that several commissioners expressed a desire for a specific procedure.

“For the record, I did bring this to attention, but I did not advocate for a policy,” Commissioner Kat Lee confessed after McMillon read it out loud. “I think it’s kind of a waste of time creating a ‘king of the butt chart’ policy.”

I may be behind, but as far as I can tell, it didn’t take long for commissioners to ascertain whether they had such a cheeky policy already in the books. I’m going to bust my rump to get to the bottom of this. Not really, I just wanted to see how many different variations of the word “fanny” I could work into a paragraph. Not as many as I hoped.

“You did not advocate for a policy but it was brought to the attention of the board, by you,” McMillon replied. “Other board members have inquired as to the same thing.”

For the record, I would be happy to sit beside Mayor Pappas and commissioners Lee, McMillon, Pedro Morey, Anne Simpson and Tracy Wesolek – whether it be at the dais, a school cafeteria or playing checkers inside a rubber room.

Now that I think about it, however, I would have offered a friendly amendment in which a commissioner could temporarily appeal the dais seating policy for one meeting if he or she detects a colleague smells funky. The town attorney would be charged with gauging the funkiness of the commissioner in question. The smelly colleague would then have to sit with constituents in the cheap seats.

Believe it or not, part of me respects this policy, because any kind of lingering doubt or uncertainty was eliminated and commissioners can move on.

The issue took about four minutes for McMillon to introduce the topic, read the policy, have a back-and-forth with Lee and then allow the board to vote on it. For the record, it passed 4-1, with Lee voting in opposition.

This particular configuration of commissioners is relatively new, but I hope they don’t fall into the trap of over-legislating. I hope they don’t create a series of resolutions, reports and studies that go untouched on a shelf for 200 years only for half-human, half-robot descendants to read through them and remark how silly or nitpicky we were.