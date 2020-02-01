Letter: Fix the road fronting the Post Office

Instead of indulging fanciful daydreams of building a $20 million to $30 million NFL-quality stadium off Chestnut Parkway, Indian Trail council members, managers and staff would better serve every taxpayer if they could scrape together $20,000 to $30,000 to repave the section of Postage Way that fronts the U.S. Post Office.

Every day hundreds of town residents and businesses have to cross that stretch of broken, potholed pavement to send and receive goods and communications from that federal building. It is an embarrassment something so small and yet so vital is so neglected.

Do the fundamentals, take care of what you have and prove you are worthy of dreaming big dreams. That is what builds reputations.

Stan Hojnacki

Indian Trail

