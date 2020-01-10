Indian Trail readers, give me a hug (I showered today)

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked over the years at Union County Weekly if we ever considered launching a newspaper focused solely on Indian Trail.

I’ve always responded optimistically with “you never know.” But in my head, I thought, “Bacon, bacon, bacon.”

As word started to spread that Charlotte Media Group was launching two new weekly newspapers in Union County, I received some feedback from folks wondering what exactly would go on the front page of our newspapers.

Some genuinely wanted to know what goes on here. Others wondered if the town could generate enough news.

It’s easy for people to have this narrow view if the news they consume comes solely from large metropolitan newspapers or television stations in Charlotte.

An interview with Indian Trial Town Manager Patrick Sadek or the work Joseph Brundrett does to help children in homes affected by breast cancer may not lead the evening newscasts, but they are everything to us and the people of this community.

Growing up, I wanted to become a daily newspaper reporter. I never really gave much thought to working for a weekly newspaper until my job laying out newspapers was relocated to a design center in a city I didn’t want to live.

Fortunately, I found a job close to home writing for weekly newspapers in the Lake Norman area. Readers were much more invested in these newspapers and I found the work to be extremely satisfying.

The best experience of my career was launching a weekly newspaper 10 years ago in Mooresville. I really enjoyed building something from the ground up, and I’m getting a lot of those same vibes as we start developing this newspaper’s identity.

We have a great team in place that’s full of ideas. We resolve to strengthen connections that residents have with the town. We intend on following the people, places and events that shape this community. We’re here to enhance Indian Trail.

Want to get involved? You can send me submissions or story ideas at justin@cmgweekly.com. You can also follow us at @itncweekly on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. We’ll pop up on more platforms, too.

You can find news online from Indian Trail Weekly, Union County Weekly and The Weekly Waxhaw at www.unioncounty weekly.com.

Connecting older adults

Charlotte Media Group is registering people and vendors for our next Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo, which is scheduled for the morning of March 20 at Christ Covenant Church in Matthews.

The expo is an opportunity for residents to connect with companies, nonprofits and agencies that serve older adults in Mecklenburg and Union counties. In addition to dozens of booths, we’ll have breakout sessions in which seniors can get more in-depth information about topics such as finances, health or travel.

We have attendees register for the free event so we can order enough food for breakfast and lunch. We like to feed expo-goers. Email rjensen@cmgweekly or call 704-849-2261 to register.

We’ll publish a special edition on the same day as the expo with content focused on older adult issues. Email adrian@cmgweekly.com if your company or organization would like to advertise in that edition or have an expo booth.

Celebrating business

A few issues ago in Union County Weekly, we profiled several finalists from our company’s 2019 Small Business Person of the Year campaign.

We’ll be selecting a winner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Hampton Inn and Suites – SouthPark at Phillips Place in Charlotte. The public is invited to attend the informal celebration.

Tickets are still available by calling 704-849-2261.