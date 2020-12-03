Work starts at site of future emergency services complex

ADW Architects designed the complex. The estimated $12,875,574 cost of construction is being funded by a 2018 bond approved by voters. Rendering courtesy of Union County

Union County marked the start of construction Dec. 1 for a new emergency services complex, a 24,000-square-foot building on Concord Avenue next to the Union County Human Services building.

Construction is expected to be completed in February 2022. The complex will house the fire marshal’s office, emergency management and emergency communications.

“Our emergency services employees work around the clock to answer the call and serve our residents during some of the most critical moments of their life,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “I’m proud we will soon be able to provide a modern facility with the latest tools and technology that allows these dedicated employees to make a difference in the lives of the residents of Union County.”

The one-story building includes windows above eye level in the 911 call center and emergency operations center to provide natural light for employees working to provide critical services.

“Union County has experienced tremendous growth and in turn, put great pressure on our emergency services,” Assistant County Manager Patrick Niland said. “These departments have been operating with limited resources for several years and have done an incredible job despite lacking a space that allows for immediate collaboration.”

Andrew Ansley, director of emergency management, said the emergency operations center had been operating for a record 261 days, as of Dec. 1, making for a challenging year.

“Our current EOC is very limited in space and we look forward to a more functional facility that allows us to serve this community in times of crisis,” Ansley said.