Willis elected freshman leader in N.C. House

RALEIGH – N.C. Rep.-elect David Willis (R-Union) was elected by his Republican colleagues recently to serve as their Freshman Leader in the 2021-22 legislative session.

Willis will be responsible for helping lead the 13 incoming state House members in the Republican majority caucus.

“I am excited about this opportunity to serve in leadership and help my fellow freshman colleagues be successful,” said Willis, who will represent District 68. “My goal is to be a strong and effective voice in Raleigh for the hard-working families in my district and across the state. I look forward to working with my colleagues to make sure we have a successful legislative session.”

Speaker of the House Tim Moore praised Rep.-elect Willis’ selection, saying, “We have an outstanding freshman class joining the House Republican caucus this year, including six new representatives who challenged incumbents and won in Democratic-held districts. Rep.-Elect David Willis earned the support of his colleagues by running a strong race in his district, and I know he will lead this group with the energy and integrity befitting their hard work to grow our strong majority in the General Assembly.”

House Majority Leader John Bell also congratulated Willis on the new role.

“Rep.-elect Willis is a natural leader and we are excited to have him be a part of the leadership team,” Bell said. “The freshman class is a very dynamic group and I know Rep.-elect Willis will do a great job in helping lead them through the upcoming legislative session.”

Willis lives in Marvin with his wife, Shannon, and their three children. He owns and operates a preschool and has been a resident of western Union County for nearly 20 years.





