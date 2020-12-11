Wesley Chapel adds playground to Dogwood Park

Wesley Chapel Parks and Recreation Committee members celebrate the opening of the new playground at Dogwood Park. Pictured, from left, are Brad Horvath, Julie Brown, Pat Utley and Julie Thomas. Chairman John Lepke is seat. Photo courtesy of Village of Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel opened a fenced playground Dec. 8 within Dogwood Park.

The playground is located near the parking lot. It features two targeted play areas: one for children ages 2 to 4 and one for children ages 5 to 12). The playground includes swings and a carousel for group play.

“A playground has been on our radar for a long time,” said John Lepke, chair of the village’s parks and recreation committee. “While we could have done something small earlier, we wanted something the village could be proud of. I really think our patience has paid off. We are thankful for the support of our village council and the hard work and dedication of our awesome team of volunteers that serve on the parks and recreation committee.”

The village contracted with Mooresville-based Carolina Recreation & Design to build the playground.

Dogwood Park is open daily from dawn to dusk at 121 Lester Davis Road, Waxhaw.

Other park amenities include paved and unpaved trails, dog park, picnic/grill sites, fishing pier, amphitheater, little free library, geocaching, and community-oriented events held throughout the year.

Use of the playground must comply with state guidelines regarding social distancing, group size and face coverings. The village encourages the community to sanitize hands before and after play to prevent the spread of COVID-19.