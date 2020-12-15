Waxhaw resident named treasurer of SCORE Charlotte

Carolyn Clarke

CHARLOTTE – Carolyn Clarke, of Waxhaw, was elected treasurer of SCORE Charlotte, an organization of active and retired executives who provide free mentoring to small businesses.

Clarke’s duties include evaluating and recommending the chapter’s budget,evaluating and reporting financial activity and status, and ensuring compliance with national financial requirements.

Clarke has 32-years of experience in finance, accounting and auditing.

She began her career in New Jersey with AT&T as a senior internal auditor in 1988, advancing to audit manager for international operations in 1996 and district finance manager in 1999.

After that, she served four years as an audit manager for Accume Partners while working as an independent auditor.

Clarke relocated to Charlotte in 2007.

She joined Belk Corporate Offices in 2008 for five years, first as an internal audit manager, then advancing to interim chief audit executive and director of internal audit.

After that, she became an engagement director in Charlotte with Clifton, Larson, Allen Custom Accounting Solution Team. In 2016, she became a senior consultant (director) of audit with Lincoln Financial Group in Greensboro.

She joined SCORE Charlotte in May after retiring.

Her other volunteer organizations include immediate past chair, chair and board treasurer for Dress for Success from 2011 to 2019.