Waxhaw resident promoted to senior VP at Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Shaundra Warren

INDIAN LAND – Shaundra Warren has been promoted to senior vice president of loss mitigation at Sharonview Federal Credit Union.

Warren will continue to oversee the loss mitigation and risk management teams and help lead Sharonview’s member business services initiative.

Warren joined Sharonview in December 2016 as assistant vice president of loss mitigation. She was promoted to vice president of loss mitigation in July 2018. The credit union said Warren made strides in its loan collections, asset recovery and financial wellness programs.

She is enrolled at Wingate University earning her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies. She and her husband, Greg, live in Waxhaw. They have five children: Gregory Jr., 22, Shaun,19, Gia,12, Ari, 8 and Warren, 4.