Waxhaw mayor breaks tie in favor of townhome rezoning

Waxhaw Mayor Ron Pappas cast the deciding vote Nov. 23 to allow a homebuilder the ability to develop a higher density project in the downtown area.

Broadstreet Homes sought rezoning for two parcels totaling five acres from single-family residential to urban neighborhood.

Waxhaw Senior Planner Mattison Miller described urban neighborhood as “predominately medium density residential with more of that urban feel fabric with it being in our downtown.” The zoning district doesn’t have a limit on density.

A staff memo stated the homebuilder’s intent was to build a community of townhomes.

The parcels are located at 316 Providence Street (0.7 acres) and Washington Street (4.2 acres). The Southbrook subdivision is north of the site while properties zoned for urban neighborhood are to the west.

Miller said the rezoning was consistent with the Future Land Use Map from the 2016 Comprehensive Plan Policy Bridge document. This encourages densities ranging between four to 20 units, including duplexes and townhomes.

Commissioners Brenda McMillon and Anne Simpson voted in favor of the proposal. Commissioners Tracy Wesolek and Pedro Morey voted against it. Pappas, who usually doesn’t vote, broke the tie.

“This is strictly a zoning issue, so we are only allowed to consider the uses permitted by that particular zoning district,” Simpson explained before the vote. “We can not consider what the developer or builder will or will not put on this parcel of property.”

Simpson reiterated that the developer would have to work with town staff on the project. The project would then go before the planning board and commissioners, steps that would include public involvement.