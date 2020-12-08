Union County commissioner takes oath while on COVID-19 quarantine

This screen grab shows David Williams taking his oath virtually.

The Union County Board of Commissioners welcomed newcomer David Williams to the dais yesterday, but what made his first meeting unique is that he took the oath of office virtually.

His wife administered the oath off screen.

“I know a virtual meeting is not ideal for my first meeting, but I am in COVID quarantine at present,” Williams told colleagues. “I just want to thank all of you for accommodating me as well as staff.”

Williams did not phone in his first meeting though.

He pulled an item from the consent agenda involving changes to the sewer extension ordinance, which resulted in a 20-minute discussion.

“I know this is an assumption of public trust,” he later said to his constituents. “I just want to say that I accept that public trust humbly and with great seriousness. I will approach this job in the way that it deserves to be done, and I just ask for God’s help in keeping me to that obligation.”

Richard Helms not only took the oath for another term, but his peers elected him as chairman of the board. Dennis Rape was appointed as vice-chairman.