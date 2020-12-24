Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 11-24)

The Union Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 11 to 24:

Lowest Score

• Crossroads Grill, 315 N. Broome St., Waxhaw – 84.5

Violations Include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; employee food was above raw chicken in the walk-in cooler; employee didn’t wash hands at proper times; raw pork was stored beside and below raw chicken in walk-in cooler; breakfast sandwiches weren’t held hot enough; cooked eggs and cooked sausage were not held cold enough; cooked eggs, sausage and noodles, and open milk didn’t have dates; and sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration.

Indian Trail

• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 99

• Extreme Ice Center Snack Bar, 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 91.5

• Food Lion, 4423 Old Monroe Road – 97

• Food Lion (deli), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 96

• Grapes Wine Bar, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 99.5

• Lam’s Kitchen, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 96

• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 90

• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 99

• Tickle My Ribs, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 98.5

• Viva Chicken Sun Valley, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100

• Wendy`s, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 98

Monroe

• East Frank Superette and Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St – 100

• Five Guys Famous Burgers and Fries, 2833 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99

• Food Lion (meat market), 2118 Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5

• Food Lion (food stand), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• Jefferson Street Deli, 107 E. Jefferson St. – 96

• Jud’s, 1603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92.5

• Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 99

• The Sea Hut, 354 E. Franklin St. – 95.5

• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 98

• Southern Roots Bar And Grille, 350 E. Franklin St – 96

• Sunset Tacos, 1113 Sunset Lane – 99.5

• Taino, 3816 Sardis Church Road – 98.5

• Taqueria Morelia, 1300 Skyway Drive – 90

• Taqueria Veracruz, 4420 U.S. 74 W. – 98.5

• Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• The Cupbearer, 410 John St. – 95

• The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5

• Village of Woodridge Restaurant, 2414 Granville Place – 100

• Wendy`s, 1245 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5

• Wow Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

Stallings

• Emerald Lake, 9750 Tournament Drive – 93.5

• Enzo`s Italian Market, 4420 Potter Road – 91.5

Waxhaw

• Broome Street Burgers, 203 N. Broome St. – 97.5

• Cork & Ale, 113 E. North St. – 98.5

• Crossroads Grill, 315 N. Broome St. – 84.5

• Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Ave. – 100

• Mary O’Neills Irish Pub, 116 W. North Main St. – 95

• Maxwell`s Tavern, 112 E. South Main St. – 99

• Moe’s Original BBQ, 8163 Kensington Drive – 94

• Provisions Waxhaw, 107 W. South Main St. – 94.5

• South Main St. Barbeque, 116 E. South Main St. – 97

Weddington

• Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 98

• Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 96.5

Wesley Chapel

• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95.5

• Kami Chinese Thai and Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 90.5

• Nena’s Market, 4824 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road – 97.5

• Saveeda’s American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 97.5