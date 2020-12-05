Reigning queen to light Lake Park Christmas tree

LAKE PARK – Antoinette King, reigning Ms. Elite Southeast America’s United States 2021, has been designated as this year’s “Town Hero” for the Village of Lake Park.

She will light the town’s Christmas tree to start the festivities at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at 3801 Lake Park Road. A concert and other activities are planned for the evening.

Aside from a crown, the Lake Park resident also has a PhD. She works to end the stigma of mental health.

As a health psychologist, Antoinette is president and CEO of Crown Wellness LTD. She serves clients such as the US Department of Health and Human Services, the American Heart Association, Bissell Family of Companies and Premier Health. She strives to incorporate scientific knowledge with researched-based approaches to impact overall wellness.

Visit www.antoinetteking.com to learn more about her mental health platform and professional background.