Improvements coming for 25 miles of Union County roads

MONROE – The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a contract recently to Lynches River Contracting out of Pageland, S.C. to improve several primary and secondary roads in Union County.

The $5.1 million contract calls for milling, resurfacing and shoulder grading approximately 25 miles of roads, including a section of U.S. 74 between Dickerson Boulevard and Secrest Shortcut Road, and part of N.C. 84 from Silverleaf Lane to Wesley Chapel Road.

Improvements for 13 sections of secondary roads are also included in the contract.

Work can start in June 2021 and is scheduled to be complete by mid-August 2022.