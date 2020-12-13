Eleven graduate from Waxhaw 101

WAXHAW – Q. Lashay Avery said learning about Waxhaw and how the town functions through Waxhaw 101 was especially helpful being a new resident. February will mark her second anniversary living here.

Avery was among 11 graduates of the 2020 program recognized virtually during the Dec. 8 Waxhaw Board of Commissioners meeting.

Each of the weekly sessions focuses on a different department, such as parks and recreation or planning and zoning.

The 2020 class started in February but sessions didn’t finish up until the fall due to the pandemic. Next year’s class will be moved to August in hopes the pandemic will subside enough to allow for in-person meetings.

“We really think this program is a lot more beneficial when you’re able to meet in-person and interact with everybody in that way as opposed to virtually,” Town Manager Jeff Wells said. “The other good thing about moving it to the late summer and through the fall is that it would be synced up with the next election cycle, when we typically have a lot of interest in this type of thing anyway.”

Waxhaw 101 graduates were as follows: Q. Lashay Avery, Jennifer Douds, Michael Evola, Valerie Gromlovits, Brian Martin, Ericka McKnight, Bob Morgan, Matthew Murray, Patrick O’Connor, Paul Russell and Joann Thornton.

“I thought it was a very informative class,” McKnight said. “Everything kept moving. We stayed informed, engaged and the material was awesome.”

Thornton appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the town. She said the staff was nice, helpful and informative.

Wells said department heads enjoy conducting their sessions. Some have been asking what the town will be doing for 2021.

He thanked Town Clerk Melody Shuler for coordinating the program.