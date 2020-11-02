Waxhaw whittles potential commissioners list down to three

Teri Nolan-Range (seen here in a screen capture of a Town of Waxhaw broadcast) answers questions from the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners about her interest in filling a vacancy on the board during Oct. 16 meeting.

WAXHAW – Town commissioners are considering three residents to fill Kat Lee’s vacant seat on the board.

Lee left in March with two years remaining in her four-year term. The search for a replacement was delayed by the uncertainty of COVID-19, but commissioners interviewed six candidates Oct. 16.

Mayor Pro-Tem Brenda McMillon suggested during the board’s Oct. 27 meeting that members narrow the list of six candidates to the following three candidates:

• Jason Hall, who has lived in Waxhaw for six years, owns an information technology and business management consultancy in town, but he also worked for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

• Teri Nolan-Range, who has lived in Waxhaw for two years, has a 20-year career in strategic sales for Fortune 100 firms. She recently worked with a utility and traveled across the country to support sustainable development initiatives.

• Althea Richardson-Tucker, who has lived in Waxhaw since 2008, has practiced law for more than 30 years. She serves as board member for Community Health Services of Union County. She ran for district court judge in 2020.

Commissioners ultimately agreed with McMillon’s suggestion, but Commissioner Anne Simpson worried how the decision could lead to negative perception from the public, particularly around transparency. She also pointed to town rules calling for commissioners to select two finalists.

McMillon said whittling the list to three candidates would give commissioners more time to interview them in more detail.

Commissioners agreed to schedule a public meeting prior to Thanksgiving break to continue interviewing candidates.

“Every single one of them showed that they had good decision-making skills and could do the job,” Commissioner Tracy Wesolek said.

Others considered for the vacancy were Martin Lane, a former town commissioner; Bob Dussinger, vice chairman of the Waxhaw Board of Adjustment; and Jason Summers, a resident since July.