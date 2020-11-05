Union Academy 4-H teams win hardware at state competition

These students represented Union Academy well in the State 4-H Livestock Skillathon Competition. Photo courtesy of Union Academy

RALEIGH – The UA 4-H Livestock Skillathon Teams won two state championships from the State 4-H Livestock Skillathon Competition.

Union Academy fielded two senior teams, one middle school team and a fifth-grader who competed individually.

Photo courtesy of Union Academy

The team of Kaleb Pope, Cade Stegall, Gracie Williams and Isaac Williams won UA’s third state championship in North Carolina’s 4-H Livestock Skillathon Competition after placing first in identification, quality assurance and evaluation.

The team of Ethan Arguello, Samantha Fronczak and Trey Howey placed third overall.

Individually, Gracie Williams was recognized as the highest scoring senior in the state. Howey placed second, followed by , Isaac Williams (third), Pope (fourth), Stegall (fifth, Arguello (ninth) and Fronczak (13th).

The middle school team of Kaylee Keeter, Aubrey Mekus, Clinton Mills and Elijah Williams was the highest scoring team in the middle school division, winning the school’s first state championship. The team won all three of the individual divisions (evaluation, quality assurance and identification). Elijah Williams was the highest scoring individual overall in the state, winning all three categories, followed by Mills (second), Mekus (third) and Keeter (ninth).

Fifth-grader Lacie Alexander competed individually in the junior division. She was the highest scoring individual in the state after winning all three individual categories (identification, quality assurance and evaluation).

Teams had to identify and classify livestock breeds, feeds, equipment and meats. Each student also had to complete a quality assurance problem, judge classes of hay and wool, and evaluate a class of pork loin chops.

Finally, each member had to take a comprehensive written exam on questions related to agricultural economics, quality assurance, breeding scenarios, product administration, animal reproduction, animal nutrition, marketing, selection and evaluation and agricultural trends/issues.