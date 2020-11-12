Shelter expansion earns statewide recognition

Housing North Carolina recognized the Community Shelter of Union County and the City of Monroe for their efforts in supporting the homeless population.

They received the 2020 Supportive Housing Development Award for the shelter’s 90-bed emergency shelter and its rehousing programs.

The nonprofit provides short-term emergency shelter for single adults and families while working to move them back into independent, permanent housing. In the last five years, the shelter has rehoused 496 formerly homeless households with 931 family members.

Construction of the new shelter received financing from the North Carolina Housing Trust Fund, administered by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, along with an additional $4 million raised by private and public sources.

CEO Kathy Bragg, who will be retiring at the end of the year, accepted the award on behalf of the shelter’s staff, volunteers, donors and the City of Monroe.

“The City of Monroe has been part of a continuing partnership with the community shelter for decades,” Bragg said. “We are so grateful to the city for donating the land and utilities for this project, and we thank Mayor Bobby Kilgore, Monroe City Council and Manager Larry Faison for their outstanding support of this project.”

Bragg explained that often, through no fault of their own, people lose their dwellings, which begins a terrible cycle of difficult circumstances that affect job security and securing adequate shelter.

“Our two-building campus provides high quality and safe emergency shelter, food and rehousing services for people experiencing homelessness and hunger. With this project, our capacity nearly tripled to meet the demand for homeless and hunger services for men, women and children in Union County.”

The community shelter operates a two-building campus with close to 20,000 square feet.