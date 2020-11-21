Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 13-19)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 13 to 19:
Indian Trail
• Bojangles’, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 97
• DJ’s Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 94
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 94.5
• Jet’s Pizza, 5124 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 94
• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 94
Monroe
• Bi-Lo (deli), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 95
• Bi-Lo (meat market), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 97.5
• Bi-Lo (seafood), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 99
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 99.5
• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road – 90
• McAlister’s Deli, 2803 W. U.S. 74 – 97
• Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Ron`s Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 94
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Takara Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• The Village Grill, 1730 Dickerson Blvd. – 100
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 93
Stallings
• Fresh Chef Restaurant, 15080 Idlewild Road – 96.5
• Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 97
• Smoothie King, 15080 Idlewild Road – 98
• The Steak N’ Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 98.5
Waxhaw
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 98.5
• Moe’s Original BBQ, 8163 Kensington Drive – 83.5
• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 100
• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 95
• Publix (produce), 1615 Providence Road S. – 99.5
• Walmart Neighborhood Market Store, 2520 Cuthbertson Road – 95
Wesley Chapel
• Chick-fil-A, 6390 Weddington Road – 97
