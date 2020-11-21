Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 13-19)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 13 to 19:

Indian Trail

• Bojangles’, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 97

• DJ’s Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 94

• Harris Teeter (deli), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100

• Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 94.5

• Jet’s Pizza, 5124 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100

• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 94

• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 94

Monroe

• Bi-Lo (deli), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 95

• Bi-Lo (meat market), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 97.5

• Bi-Lo (seafood), 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 99

• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 99.5

• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road – 90

• McAlister’s Deli, 2803 W. U.S. 74 – 97

• Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95

• Ron`s Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 94

• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5

• Takara Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

• The Village Grill, 1730 Dickerson Blvd. – 100

• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 93

Stallings

• Fresh Chef Restaurant, 15080 Idlewild Road – 96.5

• Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 97

• Smoothie King, 15080 Idlewild Road – 98

• The Steak N’ Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 98.5

Waxhaw

• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 98.5

• Moe’s Original BBQ, 8163 Kensington Drive – 83.5

• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 100

• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 95

• Publix (produce), 1615 Providence Road S. – 99.5

• Walmart Neighborhood Market Store, 2520 Cuthbertson Road – 95

Wesley Chapel

• Chick-fil-A, 6390 Weddington Road – 97