Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Lowest Score

• El Bohio Tipico, 1902B W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; shell eggs were stored on same shelf as cooked foods; tamales, spaghetti noodles and chicken wings weren’t held hot enough; foods in cold bar weren’t cold enough; and some foods in walk-in cooler (cooked chicken and cooked beef dishes) were stored longer than seven days.

Indian Trail

• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd. – 100

• NY Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 97.5

• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle – 100

Matthews (mailing address)

• Ararat Mediterranean Restaurant, 1361 Chestnut Lane – 100

• Subway, 2935 Weddington-Matthews Road – 95

Monroe

• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5

• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96

• Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 608- C W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

• Mr. G`s Grill, 427 Morgan Mill Road – 95

• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91

• Playland Indoor Playground, 2700 Gray Fox Road – 98

• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 97

Stallings

• Harris Teeter (food stand), 15080 Idlewild Road – 100

• New York Pizza Express, 4520 Potter Road – 100

Waxhaw

• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 96