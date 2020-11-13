Restaurant Health Inspections (Nov. 6-12)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 6 to 12:

Lowest Score

• El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90

Violations include: Knives, pans, metal containers and can opener had residue on them; queso cheese and chicken weren’t cooled fast enough; and refried beans weren’t held hot enough.

Indian Trail

• Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 96.5

• Dunkin, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 97.5

• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 95

• Jimmy John’s, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 94.5

• McDonald’s, 6501 Old Monroe Road – 99.5

• McDonalds, 303 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 100

• Sileo’s NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 97.5

• Sub Express, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 98.5

• Tap And Vine, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 96

Monroe

• The Country Grill, 4002 Concord Hwy. – 96.5

• Crooke’s Fresh Market, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90

• Hardees1, 503 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99\

• Los Pepe’s, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 97

• Poppyseeds Bagels, 5124 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96

• Publix (deli), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100

• Publix (seafood), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100

• Sonic Burger, 1243 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90

Stallings

• Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road – 97