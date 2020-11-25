Public can weigh in on Union County growth, development

UCW file photo

MONROE – Union County has opened a four-week public comment period on a draft of the comprehensive plan, which will address growth, infrastructure and economic development through 2050.

Residents, stakeholders and business leaders are invited to learn about the plan and provide comments through Dec. 18 online, as well as during the following virtual and in-person meetings:

Dec. 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., via virtual meeting (https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/954756989)

Dec. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Union County Agricultural Center, 3230-D Presson Road, Monroe.

Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail.

Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Waxhaw Police Department, 3620 Providence Road, Waxhaw.

The format and information provided will be the same at all meetings. Face coverings will be required.

“This is an exciting milestone in this project and we hope to hear from as many Union County residents as possible,” Planning Director Lee Jenson said. “Union County 2050 has been led by our resident’s voices since the start of this process and it’s vital we continue to get valuable input.”

The final plan will go before county commissioners in early 2021.