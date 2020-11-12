Property tax firm expanding into Union

Bob McIntosh and Larry Shaheen Jr. have expanded Carolina Revaluation Services, a joint venture between their law firms, to assist commercial and residential property owners with revaluation appeals.

The practice now covers all counties in North Carolina, specifically Union and Forsyth, which are undergoing revaluation in 2021. McIntosh and Shaheen are opening an additional office in Union County.

“Revaluation letters with newly assigned values will be going out in 2021 and we felt it important to the community to offer this legal service to homeowners and businesses at an affordable price to address concerns they may have regarding their revaluations,” said Bob McIntosh of The McIntosh Law Firm. “We are excited to be working with Todd Johnson of CTJ Investment Group LLC as our local consultant as well as opening an office presence in Union County in downtown Monroe.”

The firm has logged over $85 million in valuation reductions for property owners.

“We have been able to deliver an extraordinary amount of savings and results for our clients and are looking forward to working with our local partners to help continue our record of positive results for property owners in Union and Forsyth counties,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen has been recognized under the real estate category in NC Legal Elite for his work through The McIntosh Law Firm and his success with revaluation services. He will work with CTJ Investment Group owner Todd Johnson, who will be serving as a consultant to Carolina Revaluation as they work within Union County.

“I am excited to welcome Carolina Revaluation to Union County,” said Johnson, a local insurance agent and founder of Johnson Investments. “Together we will be making sure that Union County taxpayers are able to have experienced and effective counsel available to them in the revaluation process.”

On the web: www.NCReval.com