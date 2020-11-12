Lowe’s surprises community builder with new power tools

Lowe’s surprised Todd Hollins with a new set of tools and a gift card as a token of gratitude for giving back to his country and community. Hollins not only worked as a firefighter, but he’s also served in the Army with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Photos courtesy of Lowes

Todd Hollins says Lowe’s goes above and beyond for him and his customers.

The feeling is mutual. Lowe’s knows Hollins goes above and beyond. And not just for clients of Frontline Construction, but in his support of and service to his Matthews and Indian Trail communities.

And his country. Hollins is a combat veteran who served back-to-back tours with the Army in Iraq and Afghanistan. His company’s name alludes to his service on the front lines of combat and as a firefighter.

To kick off PROvember, a month-long event that honors and thanks pros for their business, Lowe’s surprised Hollins with a Dewalt combo kit and a Lowe’s gift card. The Lowe’s Pro Services team from the Matthews store – Tabitha Renew, Michael Spain and Teri Genovese – went to the Hemby Bridge Fire Department on Oct. 20 to say “thanks” in person.

Finding Hollins in his office isn’t easy. He’s often on the go, driving from one job site to another. He’s not normally in the limelight, but this spring he and his crew took part in a quick transformation of a Lincolnton home, owned by a retired military couple, for the Lifetime TV show, “Military Makeover with Montel.”

“Our crews were there every day, from sun up till sundown, for seven straight days,” he said. “As an Army veteran, it was honor to help two other veterans.”

‘Couldn’t do this myself’

Hollins has a number of trusted subcontractors who work with him on renovations and remodeling projects.

“We do everything from room upgrades to full-blown renovations,” he said. “I like to say we’re a one-stop-shop for anyone who needs something done to their house.”

He shares the credit for his success with the people he hires.

“I have a team of subs I surround myself with,” he said. “Painters, framers, crawl space guys, roofers, drywallers, ceramic and tile people – every job we do is a team effort. I couldn’t do any of this by myself.”

Lowe’s is an essential part of Hollins’ team. He’s been a customer for more than 15 years.

“I couldn’t function without Tabitha, the pro sales supervisor at the Matthews store,” he said. “They are a critical link in the chain of what we do. They don’t get to see the end product, but their role is so important in making it all come together.”

Tough jobs are sort of a Hollins specialty. He loves bringing houses that are in total disarray back to life.

He’s currently involved in a big job in an up-and-coming Charlotte neighborhood that’s just his type. He and his crew are taking the roof off a ranch-style house, adding a second story and nearly doubling the square footage. It’s the kind of challenge he likes.

While COVID-19 has posed a challenge for many, Hollins said he’s been “crazy busy” this year. That’s not to say he hasn’t seen its impacts.

“There was a lumber shortage directly related to COVID this spring,” he said. “People were stuck at home and wanting to build or improve their decks and patios, and the shelves were just empty.”

Family ties

Building is in his blood. His dad was a contractor – and pastor – in Montvale, Virginia.

Like father, like son applies in two other ways: Todd Hollins was an Army chaplain, and his dad was a firefighter who retired as fire chief. Fighting fires is a family tradition; his grandfather was a county fire commissioner.

He works the weekend shift with the Hemby Bridge Fire Department and is a fire instructor – helping teach certification classes – in Union County. He brings decades of experience to the role. He started volunteer fire fighting as a 16-year-old in the late 1980s.

“By the time I graduated from high school, I had all my firefighter certifications,” he said.

Lending a hand is just what Hollins does – even in war zones. He led the renovation of a chapel in Iraq and was tapped to construct a full-blown command center for U.S. forces in southern Afghanistan, from scratch and in a hurry, that was inspected by a four-star general.

“In the military, you say, ‘Yessir, we’ll get it done; no problem,’” he said.

It’s an attitude that’s carried over into Frontline Construction. No matter how massive the task or in what state of disarray the house, it’s absolutely “no problem” for this pro.