Leaders set course for 2050

Union County leaders are putting together a plan that manages growth while maintaining the character of 14 municipalities. CMG file photos

Union County is seeking feedback on an update of its comprehensive plan with the potential of increasing stormwater regulations, closing zoning doughnut holes and funding transportation projects.

A plan with such lofty goals has an epic name to match it: Union County 2050.

“Union County in 2050 is a place defined by connections, where local governments work together on targeted issues,” said Archie Morgan, the plan’s committee chairman. “There are clearly communicated plans for growth and infrastructure improvements, and resources are committed to their implementation.”

Morgan updated county commissioners Nov. 17 on the plan. He broke it down into three parts:

• Revised land-use map: The map reflects more focused higher-density areas, offers provisions for preserving rural character and identifies commercial and employment nodes. The map identifies pockets of county-regulated land for annexation if owners want to develop their property for higher density uses.

• Upgraded regulations: Regulations for new development would include higher stormwater standards, increased open spaces in rural areas, flexibility to cluster lots in rural areas and conditions for new school sites.

• New programs: Voters will have the opportunity to vote on a quarter-cent sales tax that could increase transportation investments from $100,000 to up to $5 million. Other programs will work to expand broadband internet, address unsafe drinking water and reduce litter.

A draft of the plan will be released to the public on Nov. 24. The county will accept feedback through Dec. 18. The county has booked the following forums to review the plan with the public:

• Dec. 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., virtually.

• Dec. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Union County Agricultural Center, 3230-D Presson Road, Monroe.

• Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail.

• Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Waxhaw Police Department’s community room, 3620 Providence Road, Waxhaw.