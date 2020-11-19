Garden Club of Weddington gives $500 to UA’s agriculture department

Debbie Woodhull, Michael Alexander & John Marshall (Photo courtesy of Union Academy)

MONROE – The Garden Club of Weddington presented Union Academy agriculture teacher Michael Alexander with a check for $500 to enhance horticulture education in the classroom.

The garden club held several fundraisers to contribute to qualifying agriculture programs.

Alexander’s proposal included agriculture classes building raised garden beds for teachers to incorporate gardening into their curriculum. High school students plan to teach younger students the principles of growing flowers to beautify the school and vegetables they will donate to the local community shelter or specific families in need.