Changes coming to Indian Trail solid waste pick-up

Indian Trail residents will see a change to their solid waste pickup schedule starting Nov. 30 due to a rerouting plan developed in partnership with God Bless the USA, the solid waste service provider.

Through this rerouting, the level of solid waste service will remain the same.

Trash will be picked up every week and recycling and yard waste picked up every other; however, all residents will see a change in their yard waste pick-up day.

Instead of putting recycling and yard waste out on the same day, residents will put them out on alternating weeks. This means that one week, trash and recycling will go to the curb, and the next week, trash and yard waste will go to the curb. The goal of this change is to increase efficiency and reduce the amount of traffic in the town’s neighborhoods.

Some Indian Trail residents will also see a change to the day their solid waste is picked-up during the week. Residents should have received a postcard from GB USA and a letter from the Town of Indian Trail detailing the changes in service for each household.

“The Town of Indian Trail, along with GB USA, wants to provide the best service possible for our residents,” said Adam McLamb, Indian Trail’s public works director. “By rerouting, we will be able to balance the days by equalizing the number of houses that are picked up each day. This will create efficiencies and reduce the number of early morning or late evening pick-ups that are occurring.”

According to McLamb, Indian Trail has never done a rerouting before, and with the amount of growth that has happened over the last decade, it was time. The town accounted for both current and future growth when planning the new routes to minimize route changes in the future.

“We understand this is going to be a learning curve for everyone,” McLamb said. “Please be patient as this will ultimately result in better solid waste service for all. And keep an eye on your mailboxes in November for how this change will affect you specifically.”

Want to learn more?

If you have any questions, contact GB USA at 704-708-5872 or the Town of Indian Trail at 704-821-5401. Visit www.indiantrail.org/574/Solid-Waste-Pick-up-Changes for details.