99.1, The Fun One holds food drive

MONROE – 99.1, The Fun One is partnering with the Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry to present the Fun One Food Drive on Nov. 20 from noon to 7 p.m.

Listeners and members of the community are invited and encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items (such as canned fruits, vegetables, protein, boxed food items, dried beans).

“With the holiday season right around the corner, we feel it is important to continue to support our community with our second annual Fun One Food Drive,” said John Griffin, president and on-air personality. This event directly supports our friends and neighbors in Monroe and Union County. A live, on-air food drive seems like the perfect way to accomplish our goal, engage our community partners, and have fun while doing so.”

Contact Chris Melton at 704-641-2320 or chris@wdzdfm.org for more information.