Young child was in BMW trying to elude officers

STALLINGS – Officers discovered an unrestrained young child in the back seat of a BMW that at one point during a chase reached speeds of 110 miles per hour to avoid a traffic stop, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Stallings Police tried to stop the BMW for driving with no tail lights after 4:30 a.m. Oct. 9 on U.S. 74.

The BMW led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit that included several side streets. The pursuit led to Iceman Street in Monroe, where the vehicle drove through a yard and struck a deputy’s vehicle. Deputies boxed in the BMW.

Deputies arrested the driver, Elijah Shudell White, 29, and found a handgun from his pants pocket, officials said.

White faces numerous charges, including assault with deadly weapon on a government official, felony speeding to elude, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor child abuse, driving while license revoked and additional traffic violations.

Deputies arrested passenger Chaning Denise Parker, 27, on outstanding warrants from Mecklenburg County, officials said.

The child was released to a grandparent.