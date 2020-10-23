Waxhaw supports Wesolek during cancer battle

WAXHAW — Town Commissioner Tracy Wesolek fought back tears as she listened to Waxhaw leaders offer encouragement and support.

Wesolek shared with friends last month that she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. She underwent surgery recently to remove the cancer. She’s now receiving treatment to ensure it doesn’t return.

Town staff and commissioners wore pink in honor of Wesolek and Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the Oct. 13 virtual meeting. The town has also installed pink bulbs to shed new light on the town hall sign and water tower.

“We just want you to know from the bottom of all of our hearts how much we love you, support you and appreciate you,” Town Manager Jeffrey Wells told her during the meeting. “We’re here for you in your time of need however we can help.”

Staff filmed a video with the rallying cry “Go Team Waxhaw.” They also took up a collection to buy her a $100 gift certificate to a salon, a $200 gift certificate toward house cleanings and an inspirational necklace.

Mayor Pro-Tem Brenda McMillon noted how her family donates during Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October in honor of her sister-in-law. This year, they’ll also give in Wesolek’s honor.

Mayor Ron Pappas also thanked Wesolek for sharing her battle with the community.

“I will be a big advocate now and the days ahead for all the other women who are out there fighting,” Wesolek said. “We have other local women who are going through the same thing right now. Thank you to all of them and making sure that everyone is aware of the signs and what to look for.”

Wesolek recently encouraged friends to make donations for her birthday to NothingPink, a nonprofit raising awareness for genetic testing and other preventive cancer measures.