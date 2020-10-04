Voter registration deadline approaching for general election

MONROE – The deadline to register to vote, update your address and change party affiliation for the Nov. 3 general election is Friday, Oct. 9.

Voter registration applications received by the board of elections office at 316-B E. Windsor St., Monroe, N.C. 28112 or postmarked by the deadline are accepted as valid applications for the upcoming election.

DMV customers with a N.C. Driver’s License or DMV-issued ID can register to vote or update their address or party affiliation at https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/Pages/default.aspx.

Voters who are not registered in Union County by the deadline may register and vote during one-stop early voting only, and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence.

Call the board of elections at 704-283-3809, email union.boe@unioncountync.gov or visit https://unioncountyncelections.gov/.