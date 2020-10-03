Vehicle hits pedestrians at soccer field

INDIAN TRAIL – A 5-year-old girl and two other pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at a soccer field on Houndscroft Road located in Fieldstone Farms.

A silver or gray Nissan Altima reportedly jumped the curb, struck three pedestrians and fled the scene, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The child’s injuries are potentially life-threatening while the other two pedestrians suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating and looking for the driver.