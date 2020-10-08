Union County leaders approve incentives for two projects

Union County commissioners approved economic incentives Oct. 6 for a developer to expedite site improvements in downtown Indian Trail and a manufacturer to open a satellite plant in Monroe.

Commissioners will offer up to $500,000 to help Towne Center LLC with infrastructure along Indian Trail Road South for a commercial development that could generate 175 retail and office jobs. The Indian Trail Town Council approved incentives for the same amount on Sept. 22.

Chris Platé, executive director for Monroe-Union County Economic Development, described the project as transformational.

“The water line improvements will ensure the proper water pressure and capacity to serve the project is there but it also provides the much-needed adequate water protection that is currently not available to residents in the area,” Platé said. “

Once the site enhancements are complete, it will allow for additional commercial and retail development to occur in the area, therefore satisfying the vision of the town for a community epicenter there.”

Marcus Arroyo, president of Ty-Par Commercial Realty, told commissioners that single-family and multifamily housing associated with the project will help recruit “national players” to downtown Indian Trail.

County commissioners also approved incentives of up to $115,000 over five years to Hamilton Drywall Products in hopes the California-based company invests $5 million in upfitting the Monroe Metal facility on Stitt Street in Monroe.

“We are looking for a satellite plant in the Monroe area to manufacture drywall finishing products and also metal corner bead,” said Mark Hamilton, president of Hamilton Drywall Products.

The company has also requested economic incentives from Monroe and North Carolina, and is considering a site in South Carolina, according to Evan Mozingo, new projects manager for Monroe-Union County Economic Development.

The building could be operating by mid-2021, employing 34 people, Mozingo said.