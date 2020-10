WESLEY CHAPEL – The auxiliary parking lot at the Wesley Chapel Volunteer Fire Department early voting site has been closed due to heavy rain the night prior.

Overflow parking is available in the rear parking lot at the Target store in the Village Commons Shopping Center at 6350 Weddington Road. Shuttle service is being provided to and from the voting site from the Target lot.

Passengers are required to wear masks. Masks will be provided if you don’t have one.