Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 23-30)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 23 to 29:

Lowest Score

• Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St., Waxhaw – 90

Violations include: Hand-washing sink was used as drink dump sink; meat slicer and can opener had debris on them; foods in two prep units were not held cold enough; and shredded cheese, cut lettuce, milk, soup and chili weren’t marked by date.

Indian Trail

• Pizza Hut, 6732 Old Monroe Road – 99

Monroe

• El Paso Mexican, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 96

• Hathaway’s, 1310 Roosevelt Blvd. W. – 95

• Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 97

• Judos Y Antojitos Jalisco, 1806 Walkup Ave. – 90.5

• La Poblanita Supermarket, 1113 Sunset Lane – 99.5

• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5

• Mac’s Fish and Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 98.5

• O’Charley’s, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5

• Starbucks, 2937 Monroe Way – 99

• Subway Sandwiches and Salad, 4102 U.S. 74 W. – 97

• Taco Bell, 401 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• The Monroe Grill, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 93

• The Skinny Cook, 1643 W. Franklin St. – 91

• Tienda Y Taqueria Romeros, 405 1/2 Sutherland Ave. – 92.5

Waxhaw

• Burger King, 4005 Providence Road – 96.5

• Emmet’s Social Table, 401 E. South Main St. – 97

• Ice Cream and Pizza Works, 3913 Providence Road – 95

• Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St. – 90

• Rosati’s Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 91.5

Wesley Chapel

• Harris Teeter (meats/seafood), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99