Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 16-22)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 16 to 22:

Lowest Score

• Little Caesars, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90.5

Violations include: Dough mixer and rounder had food residue on them; chicken wings in hot holding cabinet didn’t have time stamps; flies were in dish room and in sanitizer buckets; and personal cups were on prep table.

Indian Trail

• Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 97.5

• Starbucks, 6701 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99

• Zaxby’s, 13967 East Independence Blvd. – 93.5

Monroe

• Duke’s Grill, 1114 Concord Ave. – 97

• Food Lion (produce), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 96

• Little Caesars, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5

• Olive Garden, 2983 Monroe Way – 97.5

• Reyes Grocery (El Ranchero Supermarket), 322 N. Sutherland Ave. – 95

• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road – 92

• Spiro’s Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse, 1602 Roosevelt Blvd. E. – 95

• Subway-Circle K, 2226 Lancaster Hwy. – 92

• Sunshine Xpress, 1828 N. Charlotte Ave. – 94

Stallings

• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 G Stevens Mill Road – 98.5

• Mama’s Pizza & Pasta, 15080 Idlewild Road – 99

Waxhaw

• Capricci’s True Italian, 109 W. S. Main St. – 92

• Taco Bell, 2517 Cuthbertson Road – 97