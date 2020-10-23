Marine veteran receives words of support

Operation FINALLY HOME, Lennar and others wrote encouraging words on the studs of the unfinished mortgage-free home of U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant William Gonzales III on Oct. 16 in the MillBridge community.

“It brought our team great joy to be able to safely honor William and his family and leave notes of love and support in the framing of their new home,” said Rusty Carroll, executive director for Operation FINALLY HOME.

Gonzales served 12 years in the military. He endured post-traumatic stress disorder, a brain injury and mild cognitive disorder with frequent migraines after his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device nine years ago in Afghanistan.

His daughter was diagnosed with spina bifida and receives frequent treatments at Duke University.

Moving to Waxhaw puts them closer to university medical facilities and Charlotte-area VA clinics.

A dedication ceremony is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2021.