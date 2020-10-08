K-9 investigator gets equipped with body armor

Camden, a dog who sniffs for clues in arson cases investigated by the Union County Emergency Services, has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s.

The charity provides custom-fitting vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.

“I’m very thankful to Vested Interest in K9s for providing this potentially life-saving vest for Camden,” said Fire Marshal Kevin Rigoli, who is Camden’s partner. “Unfortunately, even accelerant detection K-9s and their handlers sometimes have to respond and work in hostile environments.”

Camden, a 5-year old yellow Labrador retriever, is one of two ATF K-9s trained to detect accelerants in North Carolina.