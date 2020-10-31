Indian Trail gets preview of plan to expand Moore Farm

A representative from Eagle Engineering presented this during his Oct. 27 presentation to Indian Trail Town Council. Photo courtesy of Town of Indian Trail

By Yustin Riopko

INDIAN TRAIL – Eagle Engineering is proposing to expand Moore Farm neighborhood with a new subdivision called Moore’s Common.

Developers presented the project to town council at an Oct. 27 meeting.

The goal is to annex and rezone the property, since it’s currently unincorporated county land wedged between Indian Trail and Wesley Chapel in what the county calls a “donut hole.”

Early visions for the project predict 169 new single-family homes and 175 townhomes on a total of 85.6 acres.

The houses would be between 1,600 and 3,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms built up on 5,000-square-foot lots. Prices would range from the low $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s.

Developers have more decisions to make regarding the townhomes but plan for those to fit in with the existing townhomes of Moore Farm.